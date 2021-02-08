AEZS Stock: 7 Things to Know About Aeterna Zentaris as the Biotech Rockets Higher

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock is soaring higher on Monday even with there being a lack of news about the company.
That increase in price comes alongside heavy trading of AEZS stock. There have been more than 202 million shares traded as of this writing. That’s a massive spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of 9.6 million shares.
So what exactly has AESZ stock on the rise today? It’s unclear exactly why the stock is on the move but retail investors are likely the cause. They’ve been targeting companies lately using social media to coordinate investments and boost prices up.
Keeping all of that in mind, investors are obviously taking an interest in AEZS stock. Those than want to know more before diving in can check out the overview below.
- Aeterna Zentaris is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments and diagnostic tools for patients suffering from rare or orphan endocrine diseases.
- While that may be its main focus, the company is also looking to tackle the novel coronavirus.
- It announced last Tuesday that it may develop a potential oral coronavirus vaccine.
- It’s currently evaluating a pre-clinical vaccine from the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg.
- Aeterna Zentaris notes that the vaccine shows promise and wants to move forward with human trials.
- The company was founded in 1991 and is based out of Quebec, Canada.
- It joined the public market in 2000 via an initial public offering (IPO).
AEZS stock was up 196.5% as of Monday afternoon.
