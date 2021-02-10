BHTG Stock: 7 Things to Know About BioHiTech as Shares Continue to Soar

BioHiTech (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
The increase in BHTG stock comes as shares see heavy trading this morning. That’s resulted in more than 14 million shares having changed hands as of this writing. For some perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 1.13 million shares.
So why exactly are shares of BHTG stock up today? The exact reasoning is unclear but it’s likely a push from investors on social media websites. These investors have been coming together to boost up stocks and reap the profits from heavy trading.
Now that investors know that, let’s get them up to date on what BioHiTech is all about.
- BioHiTech is a company seeking to use technology to change the waste management services market.
- That includes making use of tech to better manage waste and reduce the amount that ends up in landfills.
- This is part of its goal for a greener future and sees it seeking out alternatives options to just throwing was away.
- Among these efforts are converting waste into a renewable fuel source.
- BioHiTech makes use of “food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste.”
- The company’s customers include several Fortune 100 companies, the Federal Government, as well as hospitals and grocery stores.
- BHTG is lead by Anthony Fuller, who joined the company after a 30-year career as Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Senior Vice President.
BHTG stock was up 31.7% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.