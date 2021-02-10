Home / Today's Market / Cannabis Stocks: Reddit Chatter Lights Up TLRY, APHA, CGC, SNDL and Other Pot Names Today

Cannabis Stocks: Reddit Chatter Lights Up TLRY, APHA, CGC, SNDL and Other Pot Names Today

WSB is in love with APHA stock and other popular pot names

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 10, 2021, 9:48 am EST

Cannabis stocks are all the rage Wednesday morning as investors over on Reddit WallStreetBets are talking about the profits from the weed plays. Among those seeing positive movement today are Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Image of marijuana leaves growing on a plant.
Source: Yarygin / Shutterstock.com

Cannabis Stocks Soaring — Tilray

“I bought 20 shares Tilry earlier, already up over 200$. I read they were about to be the worlds largest cannabis supplier after acquiring the other company in Q2. Then I read it’s projected ‘fair value’ stock price is 14$ and it is ‘unstable’….. weed is an insanely massive market… how on earth is the worlds largest supplier’s fair stock price 14$… so obviously I bought in the 30’s because that just sounds dead ass wrong.” — xalexxxi, r/WSB

Investors considering TLRY stock can check out this coverage InvestorPlace has to offer.

Cannabis Stocks Soaring — Aphria

“I got the gains down in AAAAAAAPHRIA , +3000% on the calls so far, never selling…executing them soon as my delta is practically 1.” — Jonathanant4563, r/WSB

Now let’s check out some other APHA stock news from IP.

Cannabis Stocks Soaring — CGC

“I have 3,500 shares of APHA right now. It will keep climbing. TLRY had news today on a European distribution partnership today and CGC had a good earnings. Don’t forget about ACB earnings Thursday. ACB will blow up too. Get in now for some if you can. I’ve been heaviest here and hold 9,300 shares waiting to blast off with lots of room to run!” — tlambing, r/WSB

Here’s some other IP coverage of CGC stock worth taking a look at.

TLRY stock was up 37.8%, APHA stock was up 17.8%, CGC stock was up 13.9%, and SNDL stock was up 35.8% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/02/cannabis-stocks-reddit-chatter-lights-up-tlry-apha-cgc-sndl-and-other-pot-names-today/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC