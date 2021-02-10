Cannabis Stocks: Reddit Chatter Lights Up TLRY, APHA, CGC, SNDL and Other Pot Names Today

Cannabis stocks are all the rage Wednesday morning as investors over on Reddit WallStreetBets are talking about the profits from the weed plays. Among those seeing positive movement today are Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL).
Cannabis Stocks Soaring — Tilray
“I bought 20 shares Tilry earlier, already up over 200$. I read they were about to be the worlds largest cannabis supplier after acquiring the other company in Q2. Then I read it’s projected ‘fair value’ stock price is 14$ and it is ‘unstable’….. weed is an insanely massive market… how on earth is the worlds largest supplier’s fair stock price 14$… so obviously I bought in the 30’s because that just sounds dead ass wrong.” — xalexxxi, r/WSB
Cannabis Stocks Soaring — Aphria
“I got the gains down in AAAAAAAPHRIA , +3000% on the calls so far, never selling…executing them soon as my delta is practically 1.” — Jonathanant4563, r/WSB
Cannabis Stocks Soaring — CGC
“I have 3,500 shares of APHA right now. It will keep climbing. TLRY had news today on a European distribution partnership today and CGC had a good earnings. Don’t forget about ACB earnings Thursday. ACB will blow up too. Get in now for some if you can. I’ve been heaviest here and hold 9,300 shares waiting to blast off with lots of room to run!” — tlambing, r/WSB
TLRY stock was up 37.8%, APHA stock was up 17.8%, CGC stock was up 13.9%, and SNDL stock was up 35.8% as of Wednesday morning.
