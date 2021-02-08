Home / Today's Market / CRHM Stock: 14 Things to Know About CRH Medical as Well Health Deal Catapults Shares

CRHM is being acquired by Well Health

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 8, 2021, 11:15 am EST

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) stock is on the rise Monday after announcing a deal with Well Health.

Image of a hospital with workers walking in the halls
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s everything investors need to know about CRHM stock and the company.

  • The deal announced today has Well Health spending $292.7 million to acquire all outstanding shares of CRHM stock.
  • This has it offering up $4 for each share of CRHM stock.
  • That’s an 83% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.
  • It’s also an 80% premium to CRHM stock’s 30-day volume-weighted average price.
  • The total value of the deal comes to $369.2 million when including the credit facility.
  • Well Health has commitments to financing that will allow it to fund the purchase of CRH Medical.
  • Now, the deal needs approval from shareholders of CRHM stock before it can close.
  • So long as there are no issues, the two companies expect the acquisition deal to reach completion in the second quarter of 2021.
  • CRH Medical is a U.S. company focused on providing products and services to gastroenterologists to treat gastrointestinal diseases.
  • This has it providing “provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers.”
  • The company currently serves 69 ambulatory surgical centers across 13 states.
  • It also owns the CRH O’Regan System, which treats all grades of hemorrhoids.
  • CRH Medical was founded in 2000 and joined the public market in 2006.
  • Its headquarters is located in Vancouver, Canada.

CRHM stock was up 24.9% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

