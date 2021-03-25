Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021: What BTC Investors Are Saying About Today’s 10% Drop

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price prediction talk is heating up on Thursday as investors on social media react to the cryptocurrency falling 10% this morning.
Bitcoin dipping lower isn’t something that crypto investors want to see, but it also doesn’t mean they’re counting the digital as done for. Dips like this are normal and it’s likely that investors will see a full recovery in no time with the price of the crypto possibly rising higher than before.
Let’s take a look at what investors over on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have to say about the Bitcoin price drop, as well as checking their predictions.
Are $TSLA cars 10% cheaper today if you buy’em with #Bitcoin? pic.twitter.com/oqKqQ2YGbj
— Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 25, 2021
#Bitcoin is volatile if you are short or leveraged.
For everyone else, 1 #btc = 1 / 21 million.#Bitcoin has zero volatility.
— Pierre Rochard (@pierre_rochard) March 25, 2021
6 billion in options expire tomorrow so we might see more of a drop, but prices will bounce back first week of April #Bitcoin #dump #Crypto #cryptocurrency #btc pic.twitter.com/Nc1MYSlk0l
— JFrost Media (@JfrostMedia) March 25, 2021
It's equally fascinating as it is terrifying that we have yet to drop below $50k and the entirety of crypto twitter feels like the sky is falling.
We may bleed out a bit more, but I refuse to accept the day Tesla began accepting Bitcoin as the top.
— Kaleb Walker Ⓦ (@wokkrr) March 25, 2021
Panic selling as #Bitcoin falls below the bullish channel but #TRIODDAnalysis also sees 3rd bottom accumulation during the bearish channel. $BTC.X may drop to $40's, trade safely $RIOT $EBON pic.twitter.com/6XlO4PCfqP
— TRIODD Analysis⚡⚡⚡ 🚀🛸 (@engruw) March 25, 2021
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could face a “brutal” price correction when regulators eventually weigh in on the sector, Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi has said. https://t.co/yc2tgr0kMe
— Financial News (@FinancialNews) March 25, 2021
There’s also one other recent bitcoin price prediction that investors need to be aware of. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead believes that the cryptocurrency will reach $115,000 per token by the end of this summer.
While it’s true that BTC could be heading higher, not everyone agrees with that idea. For example, there are quite a few concerns that the price of the cryptocurrency will fall once regulators from governments around the world start to crack down on the digital asset.
BTC was down 9.6% as of Thursday morning but is up 77.9% since the start of the year.
While bitcoin may be the biggest of the cryptocurrencies, it’s far from the only one making news lately.
There’s still lots to discuss about other cryptocurrencies and the movements they’ve been experiencing. That includes Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Chainlink (CCC:LINK), and others. Let’s dive into the latest crypto news from InvestorPalce.com below.
