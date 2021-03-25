Home / Today's Market / Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021: What BTC Investors Are Saying About Today’s 10% Drop

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021: What BTC Investors Are Saying About Today’s 10% Drop

BTC could face increased regulation

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 25, 2021, 10:44 am EDT

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price prediction talk is heating up on Thursday as investors on social media react to the cryptocurrency falling 10% this morning.

Bitcoin dipping lower isn’t something that crypto investors want to see, but it also doesn’t mean they’re counting the digital as done for. Dips like this are normal and it’s likely that investors will see a full recovery in no time with the price of the crypto possibly rising higher than before.

Let’s take a look at what investors over on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have to say about the Bitcoin price drop, as well as checking their predictions.

There’s also one other recent bitcoin price prediction that investors need to be aware of. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead believes that the cryptocurrency will reach $115,000 per token by the end of this summer.

While it’s true that BTC could be heading higher, not everyone agrees with that idea. For example, there are quite a few concerns that the price of the cryptocurrency will fall once regulators from governments around the world start to crack down on the digital asset.

BTC was down 9.6% as of Thursday morning but is up 77.9% since the start of the year.

While bitcoin may be the biggest of the cryptocurrencies, it’s far from the only one making news lately.

