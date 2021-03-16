CCIV Stock: Jim Cramer Says Lucid Motors Could Be the Next Tesla

If you haven’t been keeping your eyes on Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) stock yet, now is your time. Jim Cramer’s Lucid Motors endorsements are snowballing, even suggesting the EV manufacturer is the next Tesla. His interview with the Lucid CEO tonight could be the catalyst for big gains in the near future.
Cramer has been bullish on the electric vehicle company in the past, and this morning he is doubling and tripling down on his feelings toward it.
These attitudes are culminating tonight with what will be a very important interview for Lucid Motors. While Cramer can go on and say that “it’s a good time to invest,” in the automaker, investors will be keen to hear what the future of the company holds from the mouth of its CEO.
Because Lucid is a pre-commercial company, there are many things we do not know for sure. However, we can look at the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital’s stock to see that the fervent interest in the EV company is causing gains.
Since the Lucid Motors SPAC merger was announced in late February, CCIV stock has seen its ups and downs. Investors who were initially excited by the merger have been thrown into doubt by a lack of clarity regarding timelines, product details and so on.
However, recent days are allowing the companies to clear up some details, namely through Churchill’s 10-K filing. Rumors of collaborations with high-end brands like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are exciting shareholders as well.
The Bottom Line on CCIV Stock
An interview with Jim Cramer will give Lucid Motors a chance to provide more insight into the SPAC merger. Ahead of this announcement, investors are already seeing gains in CCIV, with the stock up as much as 11% this morning.
Overall, investors should have a little faith in CCIV stock in coming weeks, and should be excited at the new prospects for Lucid Motors. The company shows great promise and the hype is real for it. Cramer’s claim that Lucid could be the next Tesla is perhaps not far-fetched, and investors should take the hint.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.