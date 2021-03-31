Clean Energy Stocks: 5 Names Looking Green on the Biden Infrastructure Plan

Today, clean energy stocks are on the move. Investors appear willing to bet President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will have direct impact on a number of stocks in this sector. Indeed, a number of clean energy ETFs are also up broadly today on this news.
Biden’s American Jobs Plan highlights six key areas of targeted investment for this round. These include:
- Fixing and rebuilding highways, bridges, ports, airports and other transportation systems.
- Delivering clean drinking water, a renewed electric grid, and high-speed broadband to all Americans.
- Building, preserving, and retrofitting more than 2 million homes and commercial buildings, modernizing our nation’s schools and child care facilities, and upgrading veterans’ hospitals and other federal buildings.
- Solidifying the infrastructure of the U.S. care economy by creating jobs and raising wages and benefits for essential home care workers.
- Revitalizing manufacturing and securing U.S. supply chains.
- Creating good-quality jobs that pay prevailing wages in safe and healthy workplaces.
Here are a few stocks investors have on their radar right now.
Clean Energy Stocks to Watch
- Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is a company in the renewable fuels space. The company commercializes jet fuel, diesel and gasoline to achieve zero-carbon emissions.
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is an EV charging infrastructure company. ChargePoint recently went public via a highly anticipated SPAC.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is a competitor to ChargePoint in the EV charging space. Both Blink and ChargePoint are gaining momentum from a Biden promise to make a $174 billion investment in electric vehicles.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is a company engaged in lithium exploration. As a key battery component, lithium miners have gotten a lot of attention as an indirect play on the EV sector. Given the company’s explorative nature, it’s a higher-leverage play on this sector.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a solar power play. This company provides photovoltaic power systems for industrial and residential use. The company currently operates in six states and is also a higher-leverage play on the solar power space.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.