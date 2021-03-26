NAKD Stock: Can the Ryan Cohen Boost Take Naked Brand to $1 Today?

It is one day after some major Ryan Cohen speculation shook the r/WallStreetBets subreddit, and Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is feeling the residual hype once again.
The captain of the GameStop (NYSE:GME) turnaround board boosted the stock yesterday. How? The recent rally comes from news of a mass exodus of board members, which is speculated to be driven by Cohen. Plenty of chatter is occurring after the fact, but the chatter is turning into not just a boost for GME stock, but a speculative rally behind lots of classic WSB options.
Naked is one of the companies that is catching GME’s wind in its sales. Reddit speculators are picking up NAKD stock as an option again today, noting the large dark pooling of the stock against the public float. Short-seller hunters speculate another short squeeze of NAKD stock of a significant magnitude.
I have my doubts that the stock will see a GME-esque bloom, but there is certainly potential of a squeeze. And this potential, no matter how large, has investors rallying behind Naked Brand on Friday.
NAKD Stock Predicted to Rocket in the Coming Days
In a mathematic deep dive of NAKD stock, one Redditor is claiming the company to be on the verge of a major breakthrough in growth. After a few waves of depreciation, the user predicts a positive reversal for the company. This theory requires NAKD to close above 82 cents. However, seeing its growth trends this morning, that is not out of the question. Shares have already hit an intraday high of 89 cents.
All in all, NAKD stock is seeming like more of a viable option to the short-fighters on Reddit. In fact, a newer r/NAKDStock subreddit has been created in response to r/WallStreetBets’ focus on GME. It has amassed over 16,000 subscribers in recent weeks and is serving up significant chatter surrounding the stock’s great potential.
At the time of writing, NAKD stock is up by 8.5%.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.