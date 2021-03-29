RLFTF Stock: Why Relief Therapeutics and BRPA Stock Are Soaring Today

After rising 10.2% on Friday, investors could see further gains in the share price of Relief Therapeutics Holding (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) today. The little-known Swiss biopharmaceutical developer reported good news Monday on the results of clinical trials of its respiratory-failure treatment, Zyesami. And what’s good for RLFTF stock is already showing in the shares of its trial collaborator’s proposed SPAC partner.
That collaborator, NeuroRx, agreed in December to a merger with blank-check company Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ:BRPA). Shares of the special purpose acquisition company were up more than 34% in this morning’s pre-market activity following a similar gain on Friday.
The NeuroRx-Relief Therapeutics collaboration is seeking to bring to market the first therapeutic to demonstrate recovery and survival from Covid-19-related respiratory failure. Having met the primary endpoints in the trials, the effort will now be seeking emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
RLFTF Stock Has Taken Hit in Recent Weeks
RLFTF stock’s big gain on Friday were a relief to investors who’ve seen their shares lose 21% of their value in recent weeks after a one-day surge in the wake of NeuroRx’s announcement last month that its Phase 2b/3 trial of the RLF-100 compound demonstrated a range of benefits in discharged patients recovering from respiratory failure.
As the fate of the Swiss company seems tied up in its partnership with soon-to-be BRPA-owned NeuroRx, investor interest is shifting from vaccine developers to treatment makers and therapeutics firms. Long-haul Covid-19 could be a health crisis post-pandemic.
On the date of publication, Robert Lakin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
InvestorPlace contributor Robert Lakin is a veteran financial writer and editor, following fintech, agtech and property tech startups.