Top Penny Stocks Today: What to Know About BAYP, SEAC, UPC, CPHI, CYAN Stocks

Investors unafraid of risks should look into these stocks

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 29, 2021, 1:16 pm EDT

Shares of several penny stocks are on the rise today as Reddit investors continue to pick out the top ones to take a risk on.

The gaining interest in penny stocks comes from retail traders that see a low entry point and a way to make a quick buck. That low entry point makes it easy to pick up loads of shares for just a little cash. That can lead to investing groups on social media planning pump and dumps of penny stocks.

Penny stocks are already volatile without the help of Reddit. Add in the effect of social media day traders and you’ve got an investing environment that isn’t for the faint of heart. Even so, that isn’t stopping some investors from jumping in to search of profits.

Keeping all of that in mind, we’re taking a look at the top penny stocks today that more daring investors may want to keep an eye on.

These are the top penny stocks for risky investors to keep track of today but there are others worth making note of.

Penny stocks have been gaining interest with investors as social media forums such as Reddit continue to see trading groups grow. Examples include Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT), Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG), and Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF). Check out these penny stocks and more below.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

