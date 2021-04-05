SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD) is one of the newest, most interesting and most mysterious altcoins. For some investors, the SafeMoon crypto is also potentially stepping into the shoes of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) as the new preferred altcoin.
SafeMoon launched in March, just a handful of weeks ago. Since then, it has picked up huge momentum on social media. With hundreds of tweets endorsing SafeMoon and pushing for the coin to hit the 1-cent milestone, it is clear the crypto has a serious backing.
The coin is up 2,000% since its initial listing. Many are likening it to DOGE, and some think it’s destined to be the successor to the meme coin. The company is playing up the newfound backing, boasting about being the “most successful crypto” on Twitter and putting out cryptic teasers for fans to speculate on.
The coin is not without controversy, however. SafeMoon has faced its fair share of backlash, and some think that the crypto could be a scam. Speculation from these critics points to the coin being another Bitconnect-type scheme where developers run off with investor money. Others say that the company’s model is a scam in and of itself, as it punishes those who sell their coins.
All this being said, there is still a huge interest in Safemoon.
Where Can You Buy the SafeMoon Crypto
If you want to take the plunge and see for yourself what SafeMoon is all about, you have a few options.
SafeMoon is a very new crypto. As such, there are many investors who don’t know where to find it. There is also only a small handful of exchanges that facilitate SafeMoon trading. PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD) is the most known of the SafeMoon options. The Safemoon Twitter even has a short guide pinned in case investors need help getting started.
Aside from PancakeSwap, most SafeMoon trading volume comes from BitMart. WhiteBit, Gate.io and MXC.com are more minor options, but still see SafeMoon trades.
Safemoon crypto is currently down 10% over the last 24 hours. As always, be sure to do your own research before diving in.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.