Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares are climbing roughly 43% higher this morning despite a lack of news.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is up more than 34% after getting an unsolicited bid.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is soaring over 22% in the early hours of Thursday following an update from the FDA for one of its drugs.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) is sitting over 18% higher after announcing merger plans with Aria Energy.
- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHAQ) shares are up about 16% this morning.
- Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) stock is up more than 12% despite no apparent news.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) is up over 11% continuing positive movement from Wednesday.
- Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares are up 10% this morning.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is also on the rise with shares up more than 9% after dipping lower yesterday.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) closes up the positive pre-market movers with shares up over 9%.
10 Top Losers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) is down roughly 28% after announcing a larger public offering of its stock.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares are falling more than 10% this morning after seeing major gains yesterday.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is down over 8% after announcing a deal with Northwell Health.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares are retreating over 7% after getting a boost yesterday.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is dipping more than 6% lower after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) is down over 6% on no obvious news.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is dropping more than 6% continuing a trend from yesterday. This comes after an increase earlier in the week on news of an NFT loyalty program.
- United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) stock is down about 6% on no obvious news.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is retreating almost 6% this morning after seeing gains from recent Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) news.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is falling more than 5% on news of it blocking a major share sale.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.