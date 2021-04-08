Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday Morning

Investors will want to know the winners and losers before the markets open today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 8, 2021, 7:15 am EDT

It’s time to buckle down in preparation for another day of trading as pre-market movers see gains and losses. While the end of the week is quickly approaching, investors can’t relax just yet.

Instead, let’s examine the biggest pre-market movers this morning. Of course, investors can also see what the biggest stories were yesterday at this link.

Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares are climbing roughly 43% higher this morning despite a lack of news.
  2. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is up more than 34% after getting an unsolicited bid.
  3. Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) is soaring over 22% in the early hours of Thursday following an update from the FDA for one of its drugs.
  4. Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) is sitting over 18% higher after announcing merger plans with Aria Energy.
  5. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHAQ) shares are up about 16% this morning.
  6. Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) stock is up more than 12% despite no apparent news.
  7. Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) is up over 11% continuing positive movement from Wednesday.
  8. Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares are up 10% this morning.
  9. Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is also on the rise with shares up more than 9% after dipping lower yesterday.
  10. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) closes up the positive pre-market movers with shares up over 9%.

10 Top Losers

  1. Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) is down roughly 28% after announcing a larger public offering of its stock.
  2. UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares are falling more than 10% this morning after seeing major gains yesterday.
  3. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is down over 8% after announcing a deal with Northwell Health.
  4. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares are retreating over 7% after getting a boost yesterday.
  5. Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is dipping more than 6% lower after announcing a proposed public offering.
  6. Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) is down over 6% on no obvious news.
  7. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is dropping more than 6% continuing a trend from yesterday. This comes after an increase earlier in the week on news of an NFT loyalty program.
  8. United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) stock is down about 6% on no obvious news.
  9. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is retreating almost 6% this morning after seeing gains from recent Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) news.
  10. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is falling more than 5% on news of it blocking a major share sale.

