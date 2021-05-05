5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Tuesday

We’re diving back into the world of penny stocks again today as we look at those that are getting the most discussion over on Reddit.
Before we jump into this, I have to warn you that penny stocks aren’t for everyone. There’s a lot of risk around them due to their susceptibility to manipulation. That’s due to their low price, which is also one of the reasons people take such a shine to them. It makes it easy to buy a large number of shares for, well, pennies.
With that warning out of way, let’s dive into the Reddit penny stocks getting the most chatter today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Precipio (PRPO)
All about the company: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is a pharmaceutical company that offers a test for the novel coronavirus.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 7.5%.
What Reddit has to say: Redditors are discussing if it’s still worth getting into the stock at its current value.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 4.7%
What Reddit has to say: Investors on the subreddit are discussing the falling price of the stock today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Farmmi (FAMI)
All about the company: Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is an agriculture products supplier based out of China.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 13.9%.
What Reddit has to say: Members of Reddit Penny Stocks are talking about why the stock is falling so hard today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Zomedica (ZOM)
All about the company: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is a medical device company that makes equipment used by veternarians.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 6.2% today.
What Reddit has to say: Users are discussing the stock dropping today and comparing it to CTXR.
Reddit Penny Stocks: ZK International (ZKIN)
All about the company: ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is a Chinese engineering company planning to enter the NFT space.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 2.7% today.
What Reddit has to say: Reddit users are talking about how much the shares have gained lately and if it still counts as a penny stock.
