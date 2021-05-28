#AMCAPES: What AMC Stocks Investors Are Saying Friday as Shares Continue to Soar

AMC continues its rally off of retail trader support

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 28, 2021, 9:58 am EDT

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is still rising higher on Friday as traders on social media boost the shares up with the #AMCAPES hashtag.

AMC Entertainment has been the target of several hashtag campaigns on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) this week with the goal of sending the stock higher. That includes the #AMC500K hashtag yesterday that had the stock gaining. #AMC500K is still trending today and #apestogetherstrong also joins alongside it and #AMCAPES.

The effort to push AMC higher started earlier this week with posters on Reddit calling for retail traders to short squeeze several stocks. That resulted in quite a few meme stocks getting a boost partway through the week.

Of course, meme stocks draw in meme lovers and there are plenty being shared on Twitter today. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones below.

With #AMCAPES trending on Twitter and more traders buying shares, we’re seeing heavy movement for AMC stock today. As of this writing, more than 165 million shares of the stock have changed hands. We’re early into trading this morning and that already blows past the stock’s daily average trading volume of 97.7 million shares.

AMC stock was up 24.2% as of Friday morning and is up 1,541.3% since the start of the year.

