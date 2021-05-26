Apple Pay Crypto? What to Know About the Latest Apple Crypto Rumors

As if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needed another potential catalyst, rumors are now swirling around the company’s potential development of Apple Pay crypto.
Indeed, Apple is one of those innovative companies investors can expect to attack new and exciting industries. Cryptocurrencies appear to be here to stay. And while they are, it’s a safe bet to think Apple will want to cash in on this movement in some way, shape or form.
As it stands, it appears investors have some foundation to make this speculative leap. Let’s dive into what is driving this speculation today.
What Investors Need to Know About Apple Pay Crypto Rumors
Today, a number of reports have been circulated citing a job listing that was first picked up on by CoinDesk. The company hires thousands of employees globally, so what’s the big hoopla here?
Well, this isn’t just any ordinary job posting.
Apple is looking for someone with cryptocurrency and alternative payment solutions experience. This role would be on the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team. And the person would also need to have extensive business or market development experience in the financial services industry.
If you know of anyone like this, feel free to pass the posting along.
Jokes aside, this job opening has correctly stirred up enthusiasm among crypto investors in Apple. The posting is rather vague, and it’s unclear exactly what sort of market development this person with cryptocurrency experience would be working on. However, it’s not a big leap to suggest an Apple Pay crypto project may be in the works.
At least, that’s what the market is certainly hoping for right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.