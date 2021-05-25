$CAPE Launch: 12 Things to Know About the New Meme Coin as #CrazyApe Trends on Twitter

#CrazyApe is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) as users talk about the launch of a new meme coin called Crazy Ape (CCC:CAPE-USD).
The Crazy Ape crypto is brand news and we’re looking into what traders need to know about it.
- The meme crypto token was built on the Solana platform.
- There’s also a Twitter account for it that was only just created this month.
- To go along with that, it didn’t start Tweeting until last week.
- With the crypto being this new, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it.
- However, we do know that the Twitter account is holding a special airdrop event to celebrate the CAPE launch.
- There’s also been some confusion online about the meme coins connections.
- The name Crazy Ape has some mistaking it for an effort to boost AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock.
- That’s due to AMC holders referring to themselves as apes.
- AMC is also a meme stock much-loved by Reddit, so the confusion is understandable.
- That mix-up explains why #CrazyApe is trending on Twitter.
- Not only is the hashtag being used by those referring to the CAPE launch, but it’s also getting used by AMC investors.
- Like every other meme crypto and stock out there, CAPE’s goal is to send the price of the crypto to the moon.
Here’s what the first Tweet from the Crazy Ape Twitter says about its launch.
“Hello @solana and #APE family. New Ape is coming, A POWERFUL meme token built on the @solana, Crazy Ape aka $CAPE Crazy Ape wants to moon! We have NO PRESALE #Solana #SOL #APE #CAPE #COPE #ROPE“
CAPE is far from the only meme crypto out there that investors can consider cashing in on.
Meme cryptos are all the rage lately as traders attempt to send them to the moon. A few other examples worth looking into include BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD), Pika (CCC:PIKA-USD), and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Learn more about the latest news from these meme cryptos at the links below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.