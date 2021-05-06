Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: Where Will ADA Go Next After Hitting All-Time High?

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is seeing major gains on Thursday that pushed the cryptocurrency to a new all-time high of $1.69 per token. ADA is among the cryptocurrencies getting a massive boost in 2021. That comes after the crypto was mostly quiet during the previous year. With that rising price comes predictions for how high Cardano can go.
Cardano’s performance in 2021 has been nothing short of stellar. The crypto started the year out at only about 17 cents before making its climb above $1 per token in February. It’s continued to rise since then and is currently up 793.6% since the start of the year.
Cardano’s plan is to decentralize several industries that have been struggling with change. That includes the education, retail, agriculture, government, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has been clear about these plans.
With these clear plans and rising interest in ADA, it’s no surprise that cryptocurrency lovers want more price predictions for Cardano.
Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions
- “I predict that bulls will keep the momentum as they attempt to retest the all-time high that is just 3% above the current level. The price will then consolidate to form the handle section or break out higher. This prediction will be invalidated if the price falls below $1.3642.” — Crispus Nyaga, InvestingCube
- “If Cardano price is inspired by the Polygon precedent of a quick 100% gain, aggressive ADA speculators should cast their sights on $2.968.” — Sheldon McIntyre, FXStreet.
- “The average predictions suggest that ADA is going to surge upward right from the beginning of 2021. Cardano will realize its highest value upsurge all throughout the year and might record a new all-time high. By the end of 2021, ADA could reach $10.” — Elena R, Coinpedia
ADA was up 17.8% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
Investors that are looking for more crypto price predictions alongside Cardano are in luck.
Here at InvestorPlace, we’ve been looking at crypto quite a bit and that includes price predictions. That includes Ethereum Classic (CCC:ETC-USD), Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), and Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD).
More Crypto Price Predictions
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Predictions: Where Will the Ethereum Rival Go Next?
- Dogecoin to $1? Dogecoin Price Predictions Surge as DOGE Becomes the No. 4 Crypto
- Litecoin (LTC) Price Predictions: Where Will LTC Go Next After This Rally?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.