Carole Baskin Crypto: 11 Things to Know About the Tiger King Star’s New $CAT Coin

Moving on from the realm of penny stocks and into the world of cryptocurrencies, Tiger King star Carole Baskin sure knows how to make a splash. Today, talk of the Carole Baskin crypto, which is being called the $CAT coin, has Wall Street purring. So what do you need to know?
As a quick recap for anyone who missed the summer 2020 craze, Tiger King is a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) documentary starring Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.
In the months since, Baskin has occasionally voiced her support for different investments. A video of her promoting penny stock Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) gained traction, and she has also voiced her support for Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
Now though, Baskin is introducing a cryptocurrency of her own, launching it today on the Ethereum-based Rally platform.
With all that in mind, here is what you need to now about the new Carole Baskin crypto:
Introducing the Carole Baskin Crypto
- Baskin announced through her Twitter account that she had launched the $CAT coin on Rally.
- According to a press release from Big Cat Rescue, this is a fan token.
- In other words, Baskin does not intend for $CAT to be considered a traditional investment.
- Big Cat Rescue says that there are five other animal-themed altcoins thus far, including Dogecoin, TrueFlip (CCC:TFL-USD), Nyancoin (CCC:NYAN-USD), Pandacoin (CCC:PND-USD) and Neucoin (CCC:NEU-USD).
- However, Baskin says that $CAT is different because it connects back to her non-profit organization.
- With this in mind, Baskin says that $CAT is a way for fans to show their love of cats.
- Holders will receive rewards from Big Cat Rescue, including opportunities to chat with Baskin and invites to exclusive events.
- Baskin warns that the price of $CAT will fluctuate depending on interest and other factors.
- She also says that investors can purchase $CAT with other cryptocurrencies or with credit cards.
- CNN reports that the Carole Baskin crypto news will be followed up with the launch of non-fungible tokens.
- According to Big Cat Rescue, all of these initiatives are to raise awareness around animal captivity. She said she has already pursued initiatives through augmented reality and video gaming to achieve the same goals.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Sarah Smith is the Editor of Today’s Market with InvestorPlace.com.