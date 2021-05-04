Dogecoin to $1? Dogecoin Price Predictions Surge as DOGE Becomes the No. 4 Crypto

Hot doge! The pup-themed crypto, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), is pleasantly surprising investors this morning with some uproarious gains. And as the coin continues its leaps toward $1, investors have a lot of questions. Will it really hit $1? When is the surge going to happen? What about after $1, can it go further? Dogecoin price predictions hope to answer these questions as DOGE fever surges.
The last few days have had Dogecoin holders sweating. The crypto has been hovering around the 40-cent mark, which is a sore spot for investors. It hit the 43-cent mark at the height of its surge in mid-April, and has staggered in the weeks since. So when it reached the same level again, investors held their breath.
Today, they can exhale, with DOGE not just breaking the resistance level, but soaring past it.
DOGE is now up by 52% in the last 24 hours, trading at over 60 cents. Its market capitalization has ballooned to unprecedented levels. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE is now the fourth-largest crypto in terms of market capitalization with just under $77 billion. It surged past Ripple’s (CCC:XRP-USD) XRP coin this morning as a result.
Dogecoin Price Predictions Suggest DOGE Will Continue Its Run
It’s hard not to be bullish on DOGE. Analysts certainly feel the same way, seeing that they are also bullish on white-hot Dogecoin.
DigitalCoinPrice is of the many who think DOGE is destined for the dollar. They predict a price of 91 cents in December, and suggest the coin will eclipse the $1 milestone in early 2022. Some bulls have gone even further; CoinPriceForecast suggests that DOGE will rocket far beyond the $1 mark all the way to $3 by the end of this year.
While not offering up price predictions, one can see the optimism toward DOGE bleeding beyond crypto circles and into the mainstream. Forbes has labeled the Shiba Inu faced-coin “the crypto price king.” Fortune is reporting on Dogecoin’s price surge this morning, juxtaposed with “flatlining” stocks. It appears that Dogecoin is winning over suitors well beyond its passionate fanbase, much to the chagrin of Charlie Munger.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.