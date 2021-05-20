Ford F-150 Lightning Reveal: 15 Things We Know About the New Electric Truck for 2021

Ford (NYSE:F) is charging ahead into the electric vehicle (EV) future with the reveal of its new F-150 Lightning electric truck.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the Ford F-150 Lightning.
- The new electric truck from Ford comes equipped with dual in-board motors as well as 4×4.
- That sets it up with 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque.
- In addition to that, the frame can carry a total of 2,000 pounds a is capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds.
- There are two battery options to choose from with the Ford F-150 Lightning.
- The first is the normal 230-mile battery and the second is the extended 300-mile battery.
- Another interesting feature is the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home management system that users can purchase.
- This system can use the Ford F-150 Lightning to power the owner’s house if there’s an outage.
- The battery is able to provide power for up to three days of normal use and 10 days if energy is rationed.
- This system kicks in automatically and reverts to charging the EV once power is restored.
- Another nifty feature is the power outlets built into the truck.
- These are capable of providing power to tools and other appliances while the owner is away from a normal power source.
- Customers that are interested in the Ford F-150 Lightning should note it has a starting price of $39,974 for the entry commercial model.
- The mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974.
- Both of these prices are before any tax incentives on the vehicle.
- Ford will start selling its new electric pickup truck in Spring 2022.
F stock was up 2.9% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.