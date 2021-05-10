iExec (RLC) Price Predictions: Where Will the RLC Crypto Go After Coinbase Listing?

A range of iExec (CCC:RLC-USD) price predictions are beginning to circle around this red-hot cryptocurrency. Indeed, today’s triple-digit move of more than 115% at the time of writing has spurred such conversation.
It appears crypto investors are increasingly looking to altcoins for the kind of parabolic returns Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) once provided.
Indeed, iExec is a higher-risk, higher-reward option that has provided the kinds of speculative returns investors have been hoping for. Currently, investors in RLC own tokens worth more than $13 at the time of writing. These same tokens were worth around 30 cents one year ago.
One of the key catalysts for this move is RLC’s recent listing on the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) exchange. The “Coinbase effect” appears to be in full swing, as cryptocurrencies reap the benefits of being more highly accessible to retail investors.
Accordingly, let’s dive into what the experts think about where this cryptocurrency is headed.
iExec (RLC) Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice pegs the 2021 target price of RLC at $20.63. Indeed, another day of similar returns, and investors will be there. The site also lists 2025 and 2028 price targets of $40.44 and $60.78, respectively.
- WalletInvestor appears to be a bit more bearish in this regard. Accordingly, the site lists a 1-year target price of $11.52 and a 5-year target price of $18.76.
- Similarly, Gov.capital lists a 1-year target price of $13.28 and a 5-year price target of $17.08 for RLC.
- TradingBeasts predicts a negative return for the next three years, with a price target of $15.80 by December 2024.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.