Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Predictions: How High Can the KISHU Crypto Bark?

One of the newer cryptocurrencies on the block, Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD) has seen a surge in investor interest of late. Accordingly, crypto investors are increasingly keeping a close eye on Kishu Inu (KISHU) price predictions in this current environment.
Another meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Kishu Inu “is a community-focused, decentralized cryptocurrency with instant rewards for holders.” Like its peers Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), Kishu Inu is looking to cash in on a craze among pet-inspired cryptos. And this strategy appears to be working.
The price of KISHU has increased substantially of late. Trading at fractions of a penny, investors are piling in to buy thousands (or millions) of these tokens at what they hope is a significant discount to their future value.
Accordingly, let’s see what the experts think about where KISHU is headed.
Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Predictions
For reference, KISHU tokens currently trade at $0.00000001 apiece, at the time of writing.
- DigitalCoinPrice pegs the November 2027 price for KISHU at $0.00000006. Accordingly, this represents 600% upside.
- Gov.capital suggests KISHU could actually hit $0. There site notes “Kishu Inu has been showing a rising tendency so we believe that similar market segments were very popular in the given time frame.”
- CoinArbitrageBot lists relatively linear projections for KISHU. Indeed, the site’s 2022, 2023, and 2024 price targets are as follows: $0.0000002, $0.0000003, and $0.0000005.
