Meet Vitalik Buterin: 13 Things We Know About Ethereum’s Youngest Crypto Billionaire

Vitalik Buterin has become the youngest crypto billionaire at the age of 27.
Here’s everything investors need to know about Vitalik Buterin.
- To start off with, Vitalik Buterin is no stranger to cryptocurrency.
- He is one of the co-creators of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
- It’s actually his investment in that cryptocurrency that has him reaching billionaire status at such a young age.
- Buterin holds a total of 333,520 ETH in his crypto wallet.
- ETH has been rising in value lately and recently surpassed the $3,000 mark.
- With that, the young crypto investor’s wallet reached a value of roughly $1.09 billion.
- Vitalik Buterin is a Russian-Canadian programmer that was born in 1994.
- His home town is Kolomna, which is located right outside of Moscow.
- However, he later moved to Canada with his family and grew up there.
- He launched Ethereum at the young age of 18 but was interested in crypto before that.
- This saw him writing for Bitcoin Magazine, which was a publication that he also co-founded.
- He was awarded $100,000 through the Thiel Fellowship.
- Using these funds, he and his team created Frontier, which acted as the precursor to Ethereum.
Vitalik Buterin also runs a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account where he updates his 1.4 million followers on the development of Ethereum and offers up other crypto insights. He’s also done AMAs answering questions that members in the community ask him.
Ethereum has been seeing massive gains lately as more crypto investors take interest in the digital asset. As a result, the price is up 2.2% noon Tuesday over a 24-hours period. ETH is also up 360.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.