PRPO Stock: 12 Things to Know about the Precipio Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test Launch on Amazon

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is launching its rapid COVID-19 antibody test for sale on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its stock is soaring on the news. However, it’s not just a case of anyone can buy it.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the rapid novel coronavirus testing coming to Amazon.
- The offering from Precipio tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
- It’s also able to turn in results in as fast as 20 minutes.
- In addition to that, this was the first US-based test to receive emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for point-of-care.
- Customers are able to see the coronavirus test on Amazon’s website.
- Despite this, not just anyone can purchase it.
- The sale of the test is only available to qualified medical point-of-care providers.
- That means the average customers can just go buy one of the coronavirus tests for themselves.
- However, the listing does promise two-day shipping for those that are able to purchase it.
- The testing kit on Amazon includes “25 test cards, 25 lancets and 25 capillary tubes, as well as a bottle of buffer liquid sufficient for 25 tests.”
- It’s also worth pointing out that these tests don’t require any laboratory equipment.
- Precipio has exclusive rights to sell these coronavirus tests on Amazon.
- The tests are made by Nirmidas Biotech, which is based out of California.
Ilan Danieli, CEO of Precipio, said this about the news sending PRPO stock higher today.
“We are very excited to be working with our partner Nirmidas to get this important rapid test on the largest retail platform in the world. We look forward to working with other retail outlets, as well as with Nirmidas to advance this product into at-home use, following the receipt of appropriate FDA authorization.”
PRPO stock was up 91.2% as of Monday afternoon.
Precipio isn’t the only company making coronavirus news lately.
Other companies are also providing updates on coronavirus news that investors will want to note. That includes Valneva, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO). Investors can learn more at the following links!
More Coronavirus News
- OCGN Stock: The Big Study News Shooting Ocugen Shares Higher Today
- Valneva IPO: 15 Things to Know About the Vaccine Maker as VALN Stock Debuts This Week
- Don’t Confuse Bionano Genomics As an Investment Right Now
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed