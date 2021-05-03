Valneva IPO: 15 Things to Know About the Vaccine Maker as VALN Stock Debuts This Week

Valneva is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) this week and potential investors will want to know more about the company.
Luckily for them, we’re taking a look at its IPO plans and other details possible future shareholders will want to know about Valneva.
- Valneva hasn’t confirmed when its IPO will take place, but it’s expected to be this week.
- The company’s IPO will include a Global Offering that will see it selling shares in the U.S. and Europe.
- In the case of the U.S., the offering will include American Depositary Shares.
- Each of these will represent two of the company’s common stock.
- They will trade under the VALN stock ticker and trade on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- The offering in Europe will be a private placement of the company’s stock.
- This will have those shares trading on the Euronext in Paris under the VLA stock ticker.
- In total, Valneva will be offering up 7,082,762 shares of its common stock in the IPO.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional ADSs up to 15% of the total number of common stock.
- The company still has yet to announce the price that it will sell its shares for.
- However, it has revealed plans for the funds it expects to gain from the offering.
- It plans to use $100 million to fund clinical trials of its Lyme VLA15 vaccine candidate.
- Another $120 million will go toward its chikungunya VLA1553 vaccine candidate.
- $80 million of the funds will be used for further development of its COVID-19 VLA2001 vaccine candidate
- Any remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.