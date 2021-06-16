APRE Stock: The Big Leukemia Study News That Has Aprea Therapeutics Skyrocketing Today

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock is seeing major gains on Wednesday after revealing results from a recent Phase 1/2 trial for eprenetapopt, venetoclax, and azacitidine.
The company was using eprenetapopt, venetoclax, and azacitidine to treat patients suffering from TP53 mutant AML. This saw the treatment meet its primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission rate.
This saw the 30 patients in the study receiving the treatment achieving a complete remission rate of 37%.composite response rate of CR plus CR with incomplete hematologic recovery of 53%. 11 patients continue to remain on treatment to evaluate safety and efficacy.
Eyal Attar, M.D., CMO of Aprea Therapeutics, said this about the news that’s sending APRE stock soaring today.
“We are pleased with these results from the combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in this very difficult-to-treat TP53 mutant AML population, a patient group with significant unmet medical need. These data, which follow the recent granting of Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by FDA, provide further demonstration of the potential for eprenetapopt in the treatment of myeloid malignancies.”
Aprea Therapeutics notes that it plans to present data from the study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of the year. It also says that it will provide additional information from the study in a future scientific or medical conference.
APRE stock is seeing heavy trading following the study results. As of this writing, more than 120 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of 740,000 shares.
APRE stock was up 24.7% as of noon Wednesday.
