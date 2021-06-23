CLOV Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying as Clover Health Shares Surge Today

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is on the rise Wednesday and that jump has Redd traders talking about the company.
CLOV stock has been a favorite of Reddit’s over the last few weeks. The stock’s just out of the penny range with shares trading above $13 each. However, that’s only after interest in it as a meme stock pushed it above the $10 price point. Prior to that, it was trading in the $7 per share range.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s see what Reddit investors have to say about CLOV stock today.
Reddit Talk on CLOV Stock
- “Go CLOV! Too many paper hands selling ahead of time. If we hold we moon! Holding 47000 shares.” — highspeedrocket
- “CLOV is gonna hold around 23 or higher. The shorts are gonna need it for medicare appointments. Delivered by crayola fueled apes.” — XANDER-HANK-OF-THE
- “Solid DD! I’m in CLOV for the long haul but reading the part about a potential short squeeze gave me half a choad so I’m buying more.” — slainsor
- “Cramer gave the go ahead on CLOV on CNBC said it would be ill advised to be short on CLOV for next couple days. The volume so far shows every mom and pop is have joined the rocketeers and are fueling the rocket ship.” — therealpanita
- “You are doing it wrong if your working actively when CLOV is being traded at these volumes. Quit ASAP and sleep in your lambo.” — Zyfohlol
The increase in CLOV stock comes with heavy trading. As of this writing, some 80 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a nice bump over its daily average trading volume of 51.2 million shares.
CLOV stock was up 9.1% as of Wednesday morning but is down 11.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.