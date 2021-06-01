Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can DOGE Go After Coinbase Pro Launch?

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), after an unusually quiet and calm week, is back in the news thanks to a promise fulfilled. The popular meme coin refuses to fall out of vogue, and now it is getting the support of one of the most popular crypto exchanges. Dogecoin price predictions are beginning to heat up ahead of its Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing.
Coinbase is one of the most popular crypto trading platforms in the U.S. alongside exchanges like eToro, Kraken, and Binance (CCC:BNB-USD). As one of the most utilized platforms for trading cryptos, Dogecoin fanatics have been campaigning for Doge to get a Coinbase listing for a while now.
An earnings call just a couple weeks ago brought some great news for DOGE investors. An off-the-cuff remark from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that a Dogecoin listing would be coming to his company’s platform in the near future.
Well now, Coinbase is making good on its promise to get the meme coin onto its digital trading floor. The company is revealing through its blog that DOGE will land on the Coinbase Pro platform on June 3. Investors can now transfer their existing DOGE to their Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading.
Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will COIN Take DOGE?
The news is a huge deal for Dogecoin, considering how hard investors have been campaigning to get the coin listed. So, the outlook for Dogecoin price predictions is pretty bullish thanks to the milestone finally being reached. Let’s take a look at what analysts think:
- CryptoNewsZ is predicting that DOGE will break the $1 barrier at some point this year. Even on a bearish trend, the outlet expects DOGE to end the year north of 91 cents.
- DigitalCoinPrice is pegging a 50-cent value on DOGE for the end of 2021.
- WalletInvestor is the least bullish of the bunch. The outlet is predicting a valuation of merely 43 cents by June of next year.
- Coin Price Forecast is predicting Dogecoin will smash through $1 in the next six months. They say Dogecoin can reach as high as $1.18.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.