Keep Network Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the KEEP Crypto?

Blockchain privatization and security are of the utmost concern to crypto investors nowadays. As recent events like the Colonial Pipeline hack have shown us, blockchain transactions are pretty easily traceable if somebody is willing to put in the time to dig. These events are upsetting those that thought DeFi was inherently private. That’s not the case, but there are a number of blockchain solutions like Keep Network (CCC:KEEP-USD) that seek to help privatize on-chain data. And with KEEP hitting Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) this week, investors want to hear what Keep Network price predictions have to say about the future of these tokens.
Keep Network was created as a privacy solution for tBTC, or Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) on Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). The network allows users to hide private data in “keeps,” or off-chain data containers. These containers make it so a transaction records to the public blockchain, but private data remains private.
For tBTC, users keep their Bitcoin data keys in the keeps while being able to record the transactions to the Ethereum blockchain. Of course, the Keep Network isn’t only limited to tBTC; the network functions with any public blockchain.
Keep is benefitting today from a listing on Coinbase Pro. Alongside Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD), Coinbase is bringing the KEEP token to its platform. Users can move their existing KEEP tokens to their Coinbase Pro holdings now. Trading of the crypto will launch on Thursday.
Keep Network Price Predictions: KEEP Looks Volatile
KEEP might be landing on a wildly popular exchange, but that doesn’t seem to be enough to convince some analysts of its potential. It seems that some think KEEP can surge back toward its all-time high, but others think the token will tank in the near future.
Let’s take a look at some Keep Network price predictions:
- DigitalCoinPrice thinks that KEEP can near the $1 mark by the end of the year. Their 2021 predictions values KEEP at 94 cents.
- WalletInvestor thinks the Keep Network token will spiral downward, sinking to 15 cents by June 2022.
- Cryptocurrency Price Prediction is very bullish on KEEP. The outlet pegs the token’s value at $3.37 before the end of the year.
- Gov Capital thinks KEEP will sink to $0 in a year’s time.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.