Litecoin (LTC) Price Predictions: How High Can NASCAR Deal Take LTC?

As cryptocurrency markets continue to fluctuate wildly, it seems investors only become more intrigued by these digital coins and tokens. For investors in Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD), this enthusiasm appears to be warranted. Indeed, interest in what the expert Litecoin (LTC) price predictions are right now is only picking up.
Some of this interest may be due to recent news surrounding Litecoin’s growing mainstream appeal. Today, it was reported that NASCAR driver Landon Cassill will be paid entirely in Litecoin for a sponsorship deal with Voyager, a crypto brokerage firm.
The driver in question claims he’s a crypto enthusiast and has been trading crypto for a while. Accordingly, his choice of sponsor and payment may not seem unorthodox to those in the crypto investing community. However, those outside the community may see this choice of payment as odd, given the volatility in such coins of late.
For example, LTC is currently trading 5% lower today, on this otherwise good news. Here’s to hoping the deal hasn’t been signed yet, or will be paid out at an average price over time. However, I guess that’s Mr. Cassill’s problem from here.
Regardless, let’s take a look at where the experts think LTC is headed from here
Litecoin (LTC) Price Predictions
For reference, LTC is currently trading at $157.18.
- InvestingCube appears to have a rather wide near-term range for where LTC could trade. Indeed, this site suggests LTC could dip below $100 or above $240, depending on market conditions from here.
- LongForecast provides a one-year and three-year price target for LTC of $345 and $119, respectively.
- Additionally, an interesting post on Medium suggests LTC could hit $950 by 2025. This is among the most bullish estimates for LTC right now.
