MDLY Stock: 12 Things to Know as Medley Management Skyrockets Today

Retail investors’ stock interests get more and more sophisticated by the day. What began with video game retailers and movie theater chains is transitioning to mortgages REITs, private prisons and now, asset management firms. Investors are squeezing Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock for all it’s worth, and MDLY was up more than 80% this morning.
What is Medley, and what’s behind this morning’s pump?
Here’s what you need to know about the new company retail traders are piloting for significant gains:
12 Things to Know About MDLY Stock
- Medley Management is a 19-year-old company, based out of New York City.
- The company is an alternative asset management firm that markets toward retail investors.
- Medley provides growth capital to mid-sized private companies based in the U.S.
- The firm currently manages $2.9 billion in assets from over 400 companies around the country.
- MDLY stock is advertised as a low-risk investment with attractive yields for retail traders.
- Medley assures it’s low-risk by communicating frequently with borrowers to be consistently assessing risks.
- The company recently failed to submit its Form 10-Q to the SEC, a crucial document for quarterly reports that delves into a company’s finances and disclosures.
- The stock is obviously very popular among the retail investor crowd. However, it is not a popular subject of discussion on Reddit.
- Trading volume in MDLY stock is at a whopping 23 million shares right now. This is significantly higher than the stock’s daily average of 500,000.
- There is only 1 million shares in the float, and 13% of the float is short.
- MDLY stock is up 64% on the day’s session.
- The stock is currently changing hands at $9.51.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
