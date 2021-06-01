Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Where Will XRP Go After Its Latest Lawsuit Victory?

XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) is having quite the up-and-down 2021. Thanks to the SEC lawsuit that underlying Ripple has been wading through since December 2020, Ripple’s XRP has been pretty volatile. But, thanks to yet another big hit to the SEC by New York Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, Ripple’s outlook in the suit is looking brighter and brighter. Ripple (XRP) price predictions are hugely divergent from one another, as outlets begin to slowly ramp up their predictions ahead of a settlement.
The lawsuit pitting Ripple against one of the United States’ largest regulatory bodies is a David vs. Goliath match-up, and it’s shaping up to have a similar outcome.
Ripple has been landing courtroom victories, thanks largely to Netburn, whose comments in the court room are allowing Ripple to build a robust case.
Today’s news is more of the same. Sarah Netburn is striking down a request by the SEC to look into Ripple’s legal communications. The main reason behind the rejection, which came in the form of a memo, is that such access would violate attorney-client privilege.
Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: $1? $20? Somewhere in Between?
The denial by Netburn is not the first time the SEC has seen one of its motions fail. At this point, things are looking favorable for Ripple. And with the payments company partnering up with international banks through the spring, it’s obvious that the company is beefing up its reach ahead of a settlement.
Still, it seems most analysts aren’t ready to move the needle toward a huge bull run for Ripple just yet. A settlement might have to be definitively reached before many look at XRP as a big growth play.
PrimeXBT is one of the first and only outlets looking past the lawsuit. They are forecasting a huge price gain if Ripple comes out on top of the legal battle. The site says XRP prices could fly as high as $20. Others are a little slower to predict hypergrowth for XRP just yet. WalletInvestor, for one, predicts a price of just $1.24 by May 2022. DigitalCoinPrice is forecasting a $1.55 valuation by the end of the year.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.