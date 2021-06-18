Shiba Inu Crypto News: Still No SHIB Trading on Coinbase and 2 Other Big Stories

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is not letting the week’s piece of bad news get it down. The crypto is plodding along, striking up deals left and right. While still eyeing losses today, the token is giving holders a reason to stay bullish with two pieces of Shiba Inu crypto news.
SHIB was supposed to start trading on the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform yesterday. In fact, Shiba Inu had been gaining since Monday, when the exchange announced that SHIB holders could add their tokens to their accounts.
However, come Thursday, Coinbase Pro announced that technical issues were delaying the grand launch of Shiba Inu. Details are fuzzy around the delay, and investors know little of the timeline ahead. This morning, the Pro platform is still not seeing SHIB trading.
The result is an 11% drop in SHIB prices.
Shiba Inu Crypto News Offsets Coinbase Delays
Shiba Inu developers are not letting the rollout get to them. Rather, the team is unveiling two new partnerships. One of these new deals is a listing on the crypto exchange Voyager (CCC:VGX-USD). The Voyager exchange allows users to stake over 20 different cryptocurrencies for interest, and SHIB is of the first meme coins the company will be offering.
The second piece of news comes from Paraguay. The South American nation is trying to attract international crypto mining organizations, and Congressman Carlos Rejala will be introducing a bill to help do just that. In the meantime, Paraguayan entertainment firms are building crypto-focused relationships.
Grupo Cinco, which calls itself the country’s largest entertainment company, is striking up partnerships with multiple different cryptos. The company will be accepting Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) at its nightclubs and restaurants beginning in July. Additionally, the company is planning on accommodating payments in Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) and SHIB.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.