Where to Buy Kishu Inu: 6 Ways to Get Your Hands on the Red-Hot KISHU Crypto Now

In terms of branding, Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD) is the best of the Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) spinoffs. The token has got its branding fleshed out. Kishu promotes unironically good merch, and it is now rolling out some of its influencers, celebs who rep the Kishu brand. As the token continues to garner interest, many investors are now asking where to buy Kishu Inu.
The yield-farming token’s roadmap is relatively simple: Grow holders, grow followers, and then launch cute prizes and products for those holders and followers.
Developers have already fleshed out and succeeded in most of the points on the agenda.
There are three things the crypto has yet to accomplish: Launch its NFT market, launch its merch store, and create its influencer awareness partnerships. But, through Twitter, the developers are showing off the merch that will be landing soon, and it is announcing two of its new influencer partnerships.
Brazilian football stars Ronaldinho and Marcelo are the first KISHU reps, and they are some heavy hitters for soccer fans. So, it looks like the team is getting ready to check off two more items.
Investors Wonder Where to Buy Kishu Inu After 70% Gains
With these fun new revelations by the Kishu team, the value of the KISHU token is taking off. Still well under a cent, the digital currency is gaining over 70% today alone, bringing significant gains to its holders.
It’s hard to see the fun crypto phenomenon of Kishu and look at these boosts in value and not wonder how you can buy in yourself.
Luckily, there are plenty of options. Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD) and Gate.io are the largest exchanges for buying the KISHU token. However, OKex, 1INCH (CCC:1INCH-USD), Poloniex, and BigONE are all smaller exchanges through which you can adopt a Kishu.
