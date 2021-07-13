AHPI Stock: 5 Things to Know About Red-Hot Allied Healthcare as It Rockets Higher

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock is rising higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
While there’s nothing new from Allied Healthcare Products, that doesn’t mean the rise is for no reason. The company has a decently high short ratio of 18%. In addition to that, it looks like retail traders on social media have taken a liking to AHPI stock. These two factors are likely what has it gaining today.
The increasing attention of AHPI stock is resulting in heavy trading today. That has some 100 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 208,000 shares.
Allied Healthcare Products’ high short interest, low price, and low trading volume make it a perfect target for retail traders. They’re likely pumping up the stock to push out shorts, but the price could fall again soon.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what potential investors need to know about Allied Healthcare Products below.
- As the company’s name implies, it is a manufacturer of medical products used by healthcare companies.
- Its focus is on “medical gas construction equipment, respiratory therapy equipment, home healthcare products, and emergency medical supplies.”
- Allied Healthcare Products’ history dates back to the 1930s when it served as a department of National Cylinder Gas (NCG) in Chicago.
- The company changed to its current name in 1980.
- It then when public via an IPO in 1992.
AHPI stock was up 144.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
