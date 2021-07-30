APRN Stock: Why One Pro Thinks Blue Apron Is the Hottest Delta Variant Play

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is causing more and more headaches every day for government officials and citizens hoping and pleading to get back to normalcy. Things might be looking gloomier by the day with news of lockdowns coming in from other nations. However, things don’t have to be so gloomy for your portfolio, according to one renowned stock influencer. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) could be a Lockdown 2.0 play in a worst-case scenario. The intuition is leading to a nice boost for APRN stock.
Other countries are beginning to go on lockdown because of the Delta variant. Parts of Australia are extending their lockdown periods; Sydney is staying hunkered down for another four weeks. Likewise, parts of Pakistan and the Philippines are closing up once again as a result of the virus’ spread.
Don’t think you’re just an observer, either; there is always a chance that if things take a turn, the U.S. could be shutting back down. In fact, yesterday’s press briefing saw President Joe Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refuse to rule out the idea of shutting down if push came to shove. When asked hypothetically if the administration would shut things down if the CDC were to advise it, Jean-Pierre responded, “we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance.”
Of course, ever since, Twitter has been wrought with rumors involving further lockdowns. And now, savvy investors are thinking about that possibility and what it means for their portfolios.
Will Meade Picks APRN Stock as Lockdown 2.0 Play
$APRN
Rumors on social media that some states in August may have a partial lockdown.
Blue Apron $APRN is the lockdown play. Last time we had a lockdown $APRN went from $2 to $28 in a week.$APRN is cheaper now with almost $2 in cash per share after raising cash in June.
— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) July 30, 2021
Were things to close back up again, investing influencer Will Meade says APRN stock is the play to go big on. Citing APRN’s growth from $2 to $28 per share through the first lockdown, Meade thinks the meal kit delivery service will see a revival in the event of a second one.
The tweet, and others like it, are sending APRN stocks up in anticipation of a Delta-forced shutdown. Today, 3.3 million shares of APRN have already moved, against the stock’s daily average of 844,000. Shares are up over 10% at the time of writing.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.