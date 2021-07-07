BIGC Stock: The News That Has BigCommerce Holdings More Popular With Investors Today

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday thanks to a new deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
The deal has BigCommerce making use of Amazon’s Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF). This will allow the Open SaaS e-commerce company’s merchants in the U.S. to make use of the service when selling products. What’s even more interesting about this is that the products don’t have to be sold on Amazon.
BigCommerce notes that its merchants in the U.S. will get several benefits as part of this agreement with Amazon. They are as follows.
- Fast Shipping
- Upfront Delivery Promises
- Competitive Pricing
- Simplified Operations
- Customized Shipping Price Rules
- Fully Trackable Orders
Sharon Gee, general manager of Omnichannel, BigCommerce, had the following to say about the news sending BIGC stock up today.
“Convenience and fast shipping expectations have become the holy grail of the online shopper with demand forecasting becoming harder to control. Amazon MCF will help our merchants to better plan, purchase and fulfill in a much more efficient way than they’ve ever been able to do before.”
Following news of the BigCommerce and Amazon deal, BIGC shares are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a hefty increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
BIGC stock was up 3.2% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 18.4% since the start of the year.
Investors that are looking for more hot stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace.com has a wealth of stock market coverage today for traders to take in. Some of our most recent coverage includes retail traders targeting Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST), Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) jumping on analyst coverage, as well as Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) getting a $49 million grant. You can learn all about these topics by following the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- DTST Stock: 6 Things to Know About Data Storage Amid Its New Meme Stock Status
- JAGX Stock: The New Analyst Price Target Making Jaguar Health Jump Today
- DARE Stock: Why Did ‘Gates’ Give Dare Bioscience a $49M Grant?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.