CARV Stock: What Retail Investors Are Saying About New Short-Squeeze Target Carver Bancorp Today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 9, 2021, 8:16 am EDT

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock is soaring higher in pre-market trading today as retail traders continue to target the company for a short squeeze.

The short squeeze of CARV stock started yesterday and send shares rocketing higher throughout the day. When trading came to a close on Thursday, shares of the stock were sitting 106.9% higher.

So why are retail traders short squeezing CARV stock? It has to do with the massive short interest in the company, which was 68%. This was revealed by Will Meade, a former hedge fund manager, on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to his more than 200,000 followers.

Carver Bancorp is among the largest Black-owned banking institutions in the U.S. and was founded in 1948. The company’s headquarters is in Manhatten and it has locations in many low- to middle-income areas.

Now that you know why retail traders are targeting CARV stock for a short squeeze, let’s take a look at what those traders are saying this morning.

CARV Stock Short Squeeze Talk

The morning bell hasn’t even rung yet and we’re already seeing heavy trading for CARV stock. As of this writing, more than 2.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 685,000 shares.

CARB stock was up 24.7% in pre-market trading Friday morning and is up 237.3% since the start of the year.

