CETX Stock: 15 Things to Know About New Meme Stock Play Cemtrex as Shares Soar

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) joins the meme stock rally for Monday as shares of several companies run higher thanks to meme traders pumping them up.
Let’s take a look at what potential investors in CETX stock need to know about the company below!
- Cemtrex is a tech company that offers up its services to various industries and customers.
- It was founded in 2004 and went public in 2007.
- The company originally started out with a focus on electronics manufacturing.
- However, in recent years it has switched over to new offerings.
- That includes targeting mixed reality solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
- An example of this is the company’s VR training platforms.
- These allow companies to reduce onboarding costs and improve information retention in employees.
- CETX stock is among a large list of companies that are running higher in a meme stock rally.
- This has it seeing heavy trading of its shares.
- As of this writing, some 73 million shares of CETX stock have changed hands.
- This is an incredible increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 524,000 shares.
- Even so, that doesn’t mean investors want to dive right into the company.
- These types of rallies easily end with shares plummeting back to previous levels once meme traders have lost interest.
- That’s doubly true for those that are in the penny stock range.
- These stocks are easier to manipulate and CETX falls into that category with its low share price.
CETX stock was up 47.3% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more meme stock news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace.com is staying on top of the latest meme stocks with all the news that traders need to know about. Today is no different with looks at Mer Telemanagement (NASDAQ:MTSL), Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL), and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST). you can learn more about these at the following links!
More Meme Stocks News for Monday
- MTSL Stock: 16 Things to Know About Penny Stock Mer Telemanagement as Shares Skyrocket
- AEHL Stock: Why Retail Investors Are Betting On an Antelope Enterprise Short-Squeeze
- TPST Stock: 13 Things to Know About Tempest Therapeutics as Shares Skyrocket Post-Merger
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed