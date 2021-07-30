CLOV Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying About Clover Health Today as WSB Chatter Increases

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is the subject of much of talk today as traders on Reddit WallStreetBets show interest in it.
Clover Health has oftentimes been a target of retail and Reddit traders. The company’s penny stock status has made a target for short squeezes on more than one occasion. While the stock’s price isn’t surging today, interest on WSB is.
Let’s take a look at what Reddit has to say about CLOV stock today.
CLOV Stock Reddit Talk
“Man WSB gets real freaky sometimes. Like wtf you thinking buying WISH and CLOV.” — BHD01
“My favorite part of the CLOV pump was the guy from the healthcare industry speaking to how shitty it is attempting to work with them and him being downvoted to oblivion since he wasn’t saying it would go to $20.” — xjayroox
“I won pretty good on CLOV twice, once with shares, once with a $7 strike call, but now currently sitting at ~$14 a share because I was just sure it was gonna hit $20” — signaldistress
“A lot more, but let us look at CLOV stock price now, if that isn’t proof this sub is full of idiots and shills i don’t know what is 🤡” — CryptoMakesMoney
“CLOV was an obvious pump and dump by unknown actors, and the fact that the posts weren’t deleted is a disgrace to this sub.” — Anonymous_Stork
Now that we know how WSB feels about CLOV stock today, let’s see how the shares are doing. Trading is low today with only 3.5 million moved as of this writing. That’s well below the stock’s daily average trading volume of 53.6 million shares.
CLOV stock is down slightly as of Friday afternoon.
