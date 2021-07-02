FaZE Clan Crypto Scam: 8 Things to Know About the E-Sports Group and Pump-and-Dump Allegations

FaZE Clan is the subject of crypto scam claims and has taken action against some of its members.
Here’s everything you need to know about the drama surrounding the FaZE Clan crypto scam.
- The alleged crypto scam has to do with the Save the Kids (CCC:KIDS-USD) cryptocurrency.
- Members of FaZE Clan were paid to promote the crypto to their followers.
- The promotion included claims that some of the money spent on the crypto would go to charities.
- The problem comes from the fact that many people bought into this and the price of the crypto soared.
- When it did, several members of FaZE Clan reportedly sold their stakes in the crypto.
- That resulted in the price plummeting, leaving many of the e-sports team’s fans holding the bag.
- FaZE Clan responded to the allegations by suspending Jarvis Khattri, Nikan Nadim, and Jakob Teeqo until further notice.
- The harshest punishment came for Frazier “Kay” Khattri, who was kicked off of the team.
Kay released a statement about the matter on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) earlier this week. It reads as follows.
“I want you all to know that I had no ill intent promoting any crypto alt coins. I honestly & naively thought we all had a chance to win which just isn’t the case. I didn’t vet any of this with my team at FaZe and I now know I should have.
While I’m very passionate about the crypto space, it’s extremely complicated & I still have a lot to learn & I caution everyone to look closely before investing.
It was so irresponsible of me to speak publicly about any coins without knowing more & knowing now that they can do more harm than good.
I’m really struggling with the fact that I let you all down & more importantly anyone whose trust I’ve lost. My fans mean the world to me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”
KIDS is trading below one penny as of this writing and is down 36% over a 14-day period.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams