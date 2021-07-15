GameStop NFT Release: 14 Things We Know About the Upcoming GME Launch

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is still preparing to release an NFT but we still don’t know when it will launch.
Let’s dive into the most recent details about the GameStop NFT below.
- To start with, an NFT is a non-fungible token.
- This is basically a unique crypto token that can be used to represent a piece of content.
- That could include an image, video, game, or even a physical object.
- GameStop is definitely working on an NFT even if we don’t know when it will release.
- The company has launched a website for it already.
- In addition to this, the creator of the NFT has discussed it online.
- NFT traders as well as GME stock fans have been waiting for the release of the NFT.
- It was originally thought that the NFT would come out yesterday due to data retrieved from code.
- However, that wasn’t the case and it has some wondering when the NFT launch will take place.
- Speculation places the release of the GameStop NFT alongside the upgrade for Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network upgrade.
- Many NFT creators use ETH as their token of choice when making the digital pieces.
- It could be that GME wants to wait for the upgrade to the ETH network because the NFT will use those tokens.
- Unfortunately, that’s about all we know about the GameStop NFT release.
- GME and NFT traders will just have to keep an eye on the company for any announcements concerning its NFT plans.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.