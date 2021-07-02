SQBG Stock: 13 Things to Know About Low-Float Play Sequential Brands as Shares Soar Today

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is heading higher on Friday despite a lack of news that could cause the increase.
Let’s take a dive into SQBG stock and see what’s got it moving today.
- To start off with, the stock has been falling lately as investors anticipate bankruptcy for the brand licensing company.
- The company, which handles licensing for brands, hasn’t been doing so well.
- This resulted in it trying to sell back the Jessica Simpson clothing brand to the singer.
- However, talks haven’t seemed to be going well for the company.
- There have also been discussions about Martha Stewart selling shares of SQBG stock last month.
- Her sale of those shares came shortly before Bloomberg reported about an impending bankruptcy.
- That caused some to speculate that Stewart might have traded shares with insider knowledge.
- The company’s Board of Directors has also been shaken up during its turmoil.
- That includes Stewart, and several others, leaving it.
- Sequential Brands also has a low float, which makes SQBG stock a possible target for a short squeeze.
- That could be what has shares of the stock rising higher today despite all of the other recent negative news.
- We are seeing heavy trading of DQBG stock today with some 2 million shares moving.
- That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 670,000 shares.
SQBG stock was up 25.1% as of Friday afternoon but is down 24.3% since the start of the year.
