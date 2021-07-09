TBLT Stock: The Amazon Numbers That Have Toughbuilt Investors Smiling Today

Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is soaring higher on Friday following an update concerning its sales data on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
According to a recent press release from the company, Toughbuilt Industries saw sales of $5.48 million on Amazon for the first half of 2021. That’s a massive 118% increase compared to its $2.51 million in Amazon sales for the first half of 2020.
Michael Panosian, CEO of Toughbuilt Industries, said the following about the news boosting TBLT stock higher today.
“The significant momentum of our Amazon.com sales in the first half of 2021 reflects the increasing strength of our brand across all product lines with professional and DIY builders throughout North America. As our online presence expands into Canada and Mexico, and US sales continue to increase, we are simultaneously expanding our geographic footprint and launching new SKUs to capitalize on the strong demand for our innovative designs and features.”
News of the incredible increase in sales on Amazon has TBLT stock experiencing heavier-than-normal trading volume this morning. As of this writing, more than 14.6 million shares of the penny stock have changed hands. That’s a hefty increase next to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
Toughbuilt Industries is a company that develops, manufactures, and sells construction equipment. That includes products that are made for commercial use as well as by do-it-yourself customers.
TBLT stock was up 52.7% in pre-market trading on Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
