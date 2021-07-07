The 7 Best Equity Crowdfunding Companies With Funding Ending Soon

StartEngine (OTCMKTS:STGC) is an equity crowdfunding platform where you can view a variety of investment opportunities. These are promising startups across several sectors that could become leaders in their industry in the future.
Why should you consider startup investing? There are plenty of reasons, but perhaps the most notable one is the chance to invest in new opportunities. These come with high risks, but they offer high potential for returns. This compensates for all the uncertainty and the waiting period after investing.
Here are seven of the best startups across various industries with their equity crowdfunding campaigns closing before the end of July:
- Better Family
- American 7s Football League (A7FL)
- Life Imaging
- Carnot Compression
- COLORS Worldwide dba R&B ONLY
- PvP
- Thirty Three Threads
Equity Crowdfunding: Better Family
Better Family wants to make parenting easier.
It manufactures, sells and distributes patented baby products to make the lives of parents and babies easier, providing what it calls “smarter parenting solutions.” The company currently has four product lines.
The current line of products includes Swabbies, an all-natural diaper cream; the Beebo, a hands-free baby feeder; Drop It Baby, a suction cup ring chain that attaches to toys and bottles; and Ava the Elephant, a singing medicine dispenser that helps children take unwanted medicine.
The baby care market is booming, and the company intends to initiate a global distribution network. The company estimates that its products can disrupt the $70 billion baby care market, which is expected to grow to $88 billion by 2027.
The products are distributed both online and in stores. The company claims a high markup for retail sales, as high as 320% for the Drop It Baby.
The company has raised $735,725 from 2,040 investors. The minimum investment is $147.29, and the valuation is $4.97 million.
American 7s Football League (A7FL)
The American 7s Football League has pioneered no-helmets no-pads full-contact tackle football.
The company offers an exciting new experience for football, one of the most popular professional sports in the U.S. The fanbase of the NFL is aging, and the sport has a severe risk to players, with health risks caused by the brutal head-to-head contact in helmets.
What if there were no helmets at all? By removing helmets and bulky hard shell pads from the game, A7FL has created a new football format that avoids most head-to-head contact and the devastating effects it has on players. This does not mean that full contact is avoided. But by removing the kick-off and kick-return plays, which are considered to be the most dangerous in football, a different sport emerges that has all the excitement of traditional football.
This 7-on-7 format sport is in its seventh season already. There are four divisions, 20 teams and more than 600,000 social media followers, plus several partners for promotion.
The sports market reached $71 billion in revenue in 2018 and is expected to reach $83 billion by 2023. The business model combines media licensing, sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales, creating a diverse revenue base.
Is this the football of the future? Only time will tell. $476,356 has been raised from 733 investors. The minimum investment is $375, and the valuation is $9 million.
Equity Crowdfunding: Life Imaging
Life Imaging is a health screening service that takes the guesswork out of preventative care for two of the deadliest diseases in history, heart disease and cancer.
The company’s screening device is FDA approved, and the company says it’s “fast, accurate and painless.” Life Imaging touts a mix of quality, affordability and ease of use as its key advantages.
The business model focuses on a direct-to-consumer approach and the company has over half a million dollars in revenue since its soft opening. The company plans to expand to the south Florida area for now and to other locations in the future. A successful pilot project conducted under a different company yielded approximately 37% profit margin with over $500,000 in revenue in just four months, implying potential continuing business success. The company can easily scale to other locations with large profit margins.
Life Imaging has raised $1,069,948 from 1,927 investors. The minimum investment is $200, and the valuation is $3 million.
Carnot Compression
Carnot Compression makes sustainable oil-free air compressors. It is estimated that 12% of U.S. industrial sector electrical consumption is used for powering air compressors, which increases energy costs for companies across sectors such as manufacturing, scientific research, automotive painting and food and beverage.
Carnot Compression claims it can reduce billions of dollars of wasted operating costs. The company has a roadmap for reducing the electricity costs for compressors driven by electric motors by 20% or more. These electricity costs are estimated to be $227 billion every year.
The team has experts and professionals in several sectors, from engineering to product development, and the market for compressed air is estimated to soon be $40.43 billion. There are widespread possible applications of the company’s technology in multiple markets.
$458,641 has been raised by 677 investors. The minimum investment is $250 and the valuation is $11.3 million.
Equity Crowdfunding: COLORS Worldwide dba R&B ONLY
The Covid-19 pandemic has eliminated numerous live music opportunities over the last year and half. If you love live music — especially R&B — then this company could be to consider.
R&B ONLY produces live and digital events, media, albums and merchandise and is also creating an online platform aimed at growing and feeding the R&B music community and its fans.
The company already has plenty of traction. The company has produced shows worldwide legendary venues with some of the most popular R&B artists. The company has received publicity in major press outlets like Billboard.
R&B ONLY has made over $6.8 million in revenue in the last five years. The company made over $1 million in 2020 through live streams and other socially distant events despite the pandemic.
There is global demand for R&B ONLY’s shows, and the company plans to expand its revenue through ticket sales and merchandise.
$237,248 has been raised from 509 investors. The minimum investment is $250, and the valuation is $25 million.
PvP
PvP is a social community for gamers with a mission to create the largest gaming-specific social platform ever created. With 2.7 billion gamers across the world, PvP wants to create a social community where this audience can connect and enjoy games together.
The company claims to be part of a $54 billion global market with a 13.4% projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2023. The company has over 116,000 users across mobile and desktop platforms and key partnerships that result in above-average gaming industry retention rates. The business plans to add revenue in the forms of advertising and premium subscriptions in the second half of 2021.
$158,722 has been raised from 322 investors with a minimum investment of $250 and a valuation of $12 million.
Equity Crowdfunding: Thirty Three Threads
Thirty Three Threads, founded in 2004, is a collective of premium athleisure brands that are distributed in more than 6,000 locations in 64 countries. The company’s products and accessories focus on innovation, design, style and quality for active lifestyles.
The global athleisure market was valued at $342 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to 423 billion dollars by 2024. Thirty Three Threads is focused on a global expansion in the athleisure apparel market.
Thirty Three Threads is positioned at the intersection of three rapidly growing consumer markets: studio fitness, socks and athleisure wear. The company’s revenue in 2020 was $15 million, primarily from three sock brands — ToeSox, Tavi Noir and Base 33 — which form a diverse product portfolio.
The business model is both oriented towards a direct-to-consumer approach but there is also a global broad distribution as the products are sold to more than 6,000 locations, either directly or through the company’s distribution partners who are located in 64 countries.
$711,700 has been raised from 499 investors. The minimum investment is $250, and the valuation is $36 million.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.