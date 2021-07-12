The Top 3 Gene Editing Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

Gene editing could revolutionize the way we treat diseases.
By removing cells from the body, modifying them and reintroducing them, therapies could treat cancers, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell and muscular dystrophy. At some point, perhaps, this could extend to treating all known disease.
“While the technology is still fairly new, academic institutes and biopharma companies have been working on CRISPR-focused treatments for years, and the gene-editing platform has massive market potential across dozens of diseases,” says Fortune contributor Sy Mukherjee.
Further success could create substantial opportunity for related stocks, such as:
Top Gene Editing Stocks: Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
The first time I highlighted opportunity in Intellia Therapeutics, it traded around $12. It opened on July 12 at $152.75, where it has begun to pivot lower from overbought conditions.
However, don’t give up on the NTLA stock just yet.
If it sees further success with its therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis, it could gap even higher.
Most recently, the company released “interim data from the Phase 1 trial of its collaboration with Regeneron on an experimental therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) — a protein misfolding disorder,” as reported by TipRanks contributor Marty Shtrubel.
“The data showed that for the six people that received a single 0.3 mg/kg dose of NTLA-2001, there was an 87% mean reduction in serum TTR, while there was a maximum 96% serum TTR reduction following a month’s treatment,” he added.
Analysts were just as thrilled, with Truist’s Joon Lee doubling his price target to $160. According to Guggenheim’s Yatin Suneja, “We think Regeneron could potentially acquire Intellia to get exclusive access to this new, game-changing technology suite,” as quoted by Barron’s contributor Bill Alpert.
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
The last time I weighed in on CRISPR Therapeutics on March 11, 2020, it traded around $45. It’s now up to a July 12 opening price of $143.40 and could eventually retest its prior highs of $220.20 — with patience.
Most recently, CRISPR ramped up on phase-1/2 study data for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. According to the company, the treatment showed promising results: “The gene-editing therapy candidate demonstrated a consistent and sustained response to treatment in the given patient population.”
In addition, CRISPR and Capsida Biotherapeutics announced a collaboration to develop gene-edited therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Plus, CRISPR also got caught up in NTLA’s momentum just weeks ago. The company is also studying CAR-T therapies for cancer treatment, including CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130. It’s also working on treatments for Type 1 diabetes, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy and cystic fibrosis.
Top Gene Editing Stocks: Editas Medicine (EDIT)
Last year, I also highlighted the EDIT stock, which traded at around $20. After rallying to a high of $99.95, the stock pulled back to $48.58 as of July 12. However, don’t count this gene editing stock out just yet either. It could see higher highs with sector advancements.
As I noted, “Along with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) just treated a blind patient with EDIT-101 as part of a Brilliance phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). With this study, it’s the first time a patient’s genes are being modified in the body itself, which is known as in vivo treatment.”
An Independent Data Monitoring Committee gave its approval for the company to enroll children in its LCA study. “Both the pediatric mid-dose cohort and the adult high-dose cohort will run concurrently. For both cohorts, first dosing is expected this summer and completion is expected in the first half of 2022,” the company noted in a press release.
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.