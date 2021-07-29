UBER Stock: Uber Takes a Hit as the Didi Drama Takes Its Toll

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock is falling on Thursday as the drama surrounding rival ride-hailing service DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) continues.
DiDi is a ride-hailing service based out of China that made its debut last month via an initial public offering (IPO). However, the stock has continued to fall since then as China has been cracking down on companies with stricter regulations.
This spurred on rumors that DiDi was planning to go private in response to those regulations only shortly after making its public debut. However, the company has denied these reports and says it’s cooperating with the Chinese government.
So why is this dropping UBER stock today? It all has to do with SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY).
SoftBank, a Japanese investment company, holds positions in both DIDI and UBER. With the falling price of DIDI stock, the investment firm is reportedly planning to sell shares of UBER stock to cover its losses.
And it isn’t just a small amount of UBER stock, either. The reports claim that Softbank will be unloading $2 billion worth, or 45 million shares, of UBER stock to cover the DIDI losses. That’s massive as it represents one-third of the company’s stake in Uber.
In light of today’s news, UBER stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 32 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump compared to the stock’s daily average trading volume of about 20.8 million shares.
UBER stock was down 2.9% and DIDI stock was up 10.6% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.