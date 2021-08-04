AMCSAYVOTE: Dear AMC Stock Fans, Submit Your Questions and Get Ready for August 9

AMC (NYSE:AMC) has been taking pains to accommodate its many investors. It was saved by traders at the beginning of the short squeeze madness that took over Wall Street for months. Now, as a way to pay it back to shareholders, the company is being diligent about keep its operations transparent. And with their newest experiment, holders of AMC stock will have better access to the company’s executives. To promote it, AMC bulls are taking to Twitter with the hashtag #AMCSAYVOTE.
Adam Aron has become very active on Twitter in recent months. The AMC CEO has the social media platform to thank in large part for his company’s newfound success. It is the soapbox for many AMC campaigns that have been launched there to rally investors. As such, the executive has taken to responding to many investors’ questions and comments.
Now, Aron is inviting an open dialogue between retail investors and AMC. In anticipation of the company’s quarterly earnings call, happening Aug. 9, Aron is supplying investors with a link to leave questions. For the first time ever, individuals will be able to submit their own questions to be answered on the call.
#AMCSAYVOTE Trends as Investors Look to Expose Naked Shorts
Even more interesting than Aron’s open Q&A is the company’s second experiment, in which they hope to expose synthetic shares of AMC stock. Investors can use the Q&A link to link their brokerage accounts and supply verified data of their AMC holdings. To promote this, AMC shareholders are getting #AMCSAYVOTE trending.
This account linking serves to expose naked shorting of AMC stock. Aron talks of short selling of AMC on his Twitter account, mentioning that the company has issued exactly 513,330,240 shares as of June, with no new shares issued since. The amount of illegal synthetic shares could be exposed if enough AMC holders certify their holdings.
In an effort to get as many holders to certify their shares as possible, many are taking to Twitter to promote the new tool. #AMCSAYVOTE, the hashtag by which holders are promoting the site, is trending with thousands of tweets.
