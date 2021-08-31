Cardano Price Predictions: How High Can Altcoin Season Take the ADA Crypto?

Today, crypto investors are increasingly looking toward altcoins for growth. And why not? Cryptocurrencies like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) have performed extremely well, doubling over the past month. Accordingly, investors may be wondering what the expert Cardano price predictions suggest for upside on the horizon.
Part of this may be due to the fact that many experts are now calling for a new altcoin season. As more investors move away from the juggernauts like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) toward altcoins with unique and specific use cases, these altcoins could have much more potential upside. For long-term crypto investors, that’s a very enticing idea.
Cardano in particular has a lot going on right now. The company’s five-stage implementation of the Alonzo hard fork is set to see smart contracts introduced shortly. Like other hard fork updates, Cardano is about to become much more useful, very quickly. Currently, Cardano is finishing up stage two of its hard fork update. Indeed, investors bullish on Cardano are looking forward to what the future may hold with this cryptocurrency. Many investors see smart contracts as the wave of the future.
Thus, it’s no surprise to see some very bullish price predictions for ADA. Let’s dive into what those are right now.
Cardano Price Predictions
At the time of writing, ADA currently trades at $2.79 per token.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $4.89 and $13.16, respectively, for ADA.
- Benzinga calls for a bull case of $10 in the near term, should market conditions remain positive.
- Additionally, FX Street suggests that prior to the Alonzo hard fork implementation, ADA could see $3.
- Coin Quora lists a potential target of $10 but cites a more conservative price prediction range of $5 to $7 in the near term. The site’s bearish price prediction is $1.87 for ADA.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.