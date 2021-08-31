CRSR Stock: What to Know About Meme Stock Corsair Gaming Today Amid the WSB Chatter

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors over on Reddit WallStreetBets take notice of the shares.
The extra interest in CRSR stock today has it seeing higher-than-normal trading levels. As of this writing, more than 4.8 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.3 million shares.
That comes as more than just a few traders on WSV taking note of CRSR stock. It, alongside Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), were the two most-talked-about stocks on the subreddit this morning.
Keeping that in mind, here’s everything potential traders need to know about CRSR stock.
- As the company’s name implies, its major focus is on the gaming market.
- This has it offering up a wide variety of offerings in that space.
- Among them are pre-built gaming PCs, special software, and peripherals.
- Those peripherals include accessories such as mice and keyboards, as well as headsets.
- That’s worth noting as Corsair Gaming also offers similar products for gamers on consoles too.
- It also has a presence in the esports arena as the sponsor of several teams.
- Corsair Gaming is led by CEO Andy Paul, one of Corsair’s co-founders back in 1994.
- It’s also worth noting that its market capitalization is $2.71 billion.
CRSR stock was up 2.5% as of Tuesday morning but is down 16.5% since the start of the year.
Traders looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace covers all the latest stock stories that investors need to know about. A few examples from Tuesday include Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock falling, what to know about WonderFi’s stock listing plans, as well as a dive into today’s pre-market stock movers.
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- ZM Stock Alert: 8 Reasons Why Zoom Video Is Tumbling Today
- WonderFi Promises to Serve as a DeFi Disciple Through WNDR Stock Listing
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.